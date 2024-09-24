Metro Boomin Claims He Has "Love And Respect" For Drake After Feud

Metro thinks competition is necessary.

Metro Boomin was the architect of 2024's biggest hip hop story. He was the one who got Kendrick Lamar to appear on his joint single with Future, "Like That." The reverberations of that diss track will be felt for years to come. Metro Boomin effectively kicked off the war against Drake. He even dropped his own diss instrumental with "BBL Drizzy." Things have cooled off since Kendrick Lamar went scorched Earth with "Not Like Us," and the producer has been given some time to reflect on the feud. He talked about his feelings on the matter during the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit.

Metro Boomin was asked about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar situation by the moderator. He clarified that he does not have any ill will towards the artists involved. Drake included. "I have love and respect for all my collaborators," he asserted. "I just want to see everybody do their best and continue to help push this forward." The "this" he referred to is the genre of hip hop. Metro Boomin noted that competition is good for the genre, and that the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle brought out the best in both artists.

"You're supposed to feel like you're the best," the producer noted. "With two of the top dogs in the game and you both feel like you're the best... we gotta have a showdown." The competition was something the producer likened to the JAY-Z and Nas battle from 2001. The way the fans consumed the battle, though, was another story. Metro Boomin felt like the fans took things too seriously, and resorted to picking sides instead of enjoying the talent displayed on both sides. "It's more like Stan culture," he noted. "It makes it kind of weird."

Both Metro Boomin and Drake did his fair share of trolling on social media, to be fair. Metro produced the aforementioned "BBL Drizzy" beat and dropped it on SoundCloud. He also started a challenge in which he encouraged independent artists to diss Drake over the beat. One could argue the producer is being hypocritcal, but his point stands. "The internet just makes it a little too wild," he added. It's nice to know Metro Boomin still appreciates Drake as an artist, even if the chances of them linking up for a collab are slim to none.