Metro Boomin Claims He Has "Love And Respect" For Drake After Feud

BYElias Andrews156 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2024 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit
CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 23: Metro Boomin attends the 2024 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit Kickoff Party at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center on September 23, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Metro thinks competition is necessary.

Metro Boomin was the architect of 2024's biggest hip hop story. He was the one who got Kendrick Lamar to appear on his joint single with Future, "Like That." The reverberations of that diss track will be felt for years to come. Metro Boomin effectively kicked off the war against Drake. He even dropped his own diss instrumental with "BBL Drizzy." Things have cooled off since Kendrick Lamar went scorched Earth with "Not Like Us," and the producer has been given some time to reflect on the feud. He talked about his feelings on the matter during the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit.

Metro Boomin was asked about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar situation by the moderator. He clarified that he does not have any ill will towards the artists involved. Drake included. "I have love and respect for all my collaborators," he asserted. "I just want to see everybody do their best and continue to help push this forward." The "this" he referred to is the genre of hip hop. Metro Boomin noted that competition is good for the genre, and that the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle brought out the best in both artists.

Read More: Future & Metro Boomin Bring Out Travis Scott In Brooklyn: Watch

Metro Boomin Believes Competition Is Good For Hip Hop

"You're supposed to feel like you're the best," the producer noted. "With two of the top dogs in the game and you both feel like you're the best... we gotta have a showdown." The competition was something the producer likened to the JAY-Z and Nas battle from 2001. The way the fans consumed the battle, though, was another story. Metro Boomin felt like the fans took things too seriously, and resorted to picking sides instead of enjoying the talent displayed on both sides. "It's more like Stan culture," he noted. "It makes it kind of weird."

Both Metro Boomin and Drake did his fair share of trolling on social media, to be fair. Metro produced the aforementioned "BBL Drizzy" beat and dropped it on SoundCloud. He also started a challenge in which he encouraged independent artists to diss Drake over the beat. One could argue the producer is being hypocritcal, but his point stands. "The internet just makes it a little too wild," he added. It's nice to know Metro Boomin still appreciates Drake as an artist, even if the chances of them linking up for a collab are slim to none.

Read More: Metro Boomin Exposed For Allegedly Cheating And Getting Side Chick Pregnant

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...