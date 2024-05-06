Metro Boomin Adds $10k Reward To “BBL Drizzy” Contest

Metro Boomin has updated the terms of his viral “BBL Drizzy” contest, adding a $10,000 reward for the winner in addition to the already promised free beat. Additionally, a runner-up will now receive a free beat as well. Metro announced the decision in a post on Twitter, on Monday. He wrote: “Update to the contest! Winner gets $10k and a beat. Runner up gets a beat as well. #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway.”

Metro shared the “BBL Drizzy” beat online over the weekend while announcing the contest. He’s been retweeting some of his favorite submissions in the time since. Drake seemingly replied to the diss beat by remarking on social media: "You just cheffed a beat about my a**?"

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Metro Boomin performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Metro has been feuding with Drake since the release of his collaborative project with Future, We Don't Trust You. On the project, he platformed Kendrick Lamar dissing the Toronto rapper for the track "Like That." In the following weeks, he worked with several more artists to help them diss Drake including ASAP Rocky, The Weeknd, and more. Drake fired back with his first diss track in the beef, "Push Ups," last month. On that song, he remarked: "Metro, shut your ho ass up and make some drums, n***a." Check out the latest update to his contest below.

Metro Boomin Adds On To "BBL Drizzy" Giveaway

As for Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar, he spent the weekend dropping two diss tracks aimed at the rapper in "Family Matters" and "The Heart Part 6t." Lamar fired back with "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us." Be on the lookout for further updates on Metro Boomin as well as Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud on HotNewHipHop.

