Metro Boomin Adds $10k Reward To “BBL Drizzy” Contest

BYCole Blake803 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 – 10/12/23
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 12: Metro Boomin speaks during Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 on October 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music )

Metro Boomin is upping the reward for his Drake competition.

Metro Boomin has updated the terms of his viral “BBL Drizzy” contest, adding a $10,000 reward for the winner in addition to the already promised free beat. Additionally, a runner-up will now receive a free beat as well. Metro announced the decision in a post on Twitter, on Monday. He wrote: “Update to the contest! Winner gets $10k and a beat. Runner up gets a beat as well. #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway.”

Metro shared the “BBL Drizzy” beat online over the weekend while announcing the contest. He’s been retweeting some of his favorite submissions in the time since. Drake seemingly replied to the diss beat by remarking on social media: "You just cheffed a beat about my a**?"

Read More: Drake Allegedly Responds To Metro Boomin's "BBL Drizzy" "Diss Beat"… But Not To Kendrick Lamar

Metro Boomin Performs At The MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Metro Boomin performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Metro has been feuding with Drake since the release of his collaborative project with Future, We Don't Trust You. On the project, he platformed Kendrick Lamar dissing the Toronto rapper for the track "Like That." In the following weeks, he worked with several more artists to help them diss Drake including ASAP Rocky, The Weeknd, and more. Drake fired back with his first diss track in the beef, "Push Ups," last month. On that song, he remarked: "Metro, shut your ho ass up and make some drums, n***a." Check out the latest update to his contest below.

Metro Boomin Adds On To "BBL Drizzy" Giveaway

As for Drake's feud with Kendrick Lamar, he spent the weekend dropping two diss tracks aimed at the rapper in "Family Matters" and "The Heart Part 6t." Lamar fired back with "Meet The Grahams" and "Not Like Us." Be on the lookout for further updates on Metro Boomin as well as Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Metro Boomin Drops Drake "Diss Beat" & Doubles Down On "Like That" Cease & Desist Claims

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Future And Friends "One Big Party Tour" - Atlanta, GAMusicFuture & Metro Boomin's "We Don't Like You" Debuts Atop Billboard 2004.1K
Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - ArrivalsMusicMetro Boomin Reacts To Drake's "The Heart Part 6" With Hilarious Chris Paul Meme6.2K
Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - ArrivalsMusicMetro Boomin Trolled By Drake Fans At Recent Concert: "I Heard That!"2.4K
Audemars Piguet Hosts After Party with Cactus Jack to Celebrate Latest CollaborationMusicMetro Boomin Drops Drake "Diss Beat" & Doubles Down On "Like That" Cease & Desist Claims29.6K