Metro Boomin Drops Drake "Diss Track" & Doubles Down On "Like That" Cease & Desist Claims

Metro heard that "Push Ups" line and took it to heart.

Everyone's focusing on Kendrick Lamar and Drake right now, and while that's the big battle that's been building up for a decade at this point, it's not what really seems to have kicked off this Drizzy hate campaign. Even he believes this, with him having some spare shots on "Family Matters" for who he thinks has been responsible for all this: Metro Boomin. According to the Toronto superstar, he roped Future into beefing with him and made two whole diss albums that The Boy only skimmed through. This is a pretty clear reality to see, with the St. Louis producer doubling down on his distaste for him right now.

Furthermore, Metro Boomin took to Twitter in the wee hours of Sunday morning (May 5) to combat Drake in a number of ways. First off, there were a lot of memes thrown around here, like one of Metro responding to a drumline asking why wasn't he chosen (referencing the "Push Ups" bar about "making some drums") plus old clips of the 6ix God in homophobic skits, which is a sad irony considering the next move that he takes. The beatsmith also included clips of old Drake and accusations of "colonizer" behavior stemming from them, calling to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" record. These including calling Toronto slang "ignorant," saying the hard "R," being in blackface for the years-later "The Story Of Adidon" pictures, and Metro retweeted a co-sign of K.Dot's "we don't wanna hear you say n***a no more" bar.

Metro Boomin's Last Tweet About Drake (At Press Time)

However, it all gets pretty lame once Metro Boomin starts acting like those homophobic skits from earlier and makes fun of Drake's painted nails, his alleged liposuction, and some pictures of his intimacy with other men. The other parts of his rant include doubling down on the rumor that Aubrey's team refused to grant radio rights for "Like That," that he's lying about his assessment of Metro's relationships and his claims of people getting involved with his girl, and poking fun with the "two bad b***hes" bar on "euphoria." That last one is odd considering Sexyy Red's St. Louis origin, but regardless, Metro probably took all shots against the OVO leader, not her. Also, back to that "make some drums" bar, Metro actually did. He dropped a pretty good beat whose sample sounds like "BBL Drizzy" and declared that the best verse on it would get it for free.

Meanwhile, Metro Boomin also played a clip of Drake praising The Weeknd a couple of years ago, and called out his bar about people only knowing his music in gay clubs as a result. Perhaps most importantly of all, Metro warns Drizzy that the real reason why they don't like each other (or rather, why the former doesn't like the latter) is something that Drake wants to avoid addressing because he knows it would be a bad look. If you're wondering what went down between these two to spur these claims, there are mostly only theories so far. But it's clear that at some point, someone drew a line in the sand, and now we're here.

