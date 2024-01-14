Metro Boomin Likes Drake Shade Tweet Amid Beef Rumors

Metro Boomin liked a tweet that threw shade at Drake amid rumors that the pair are beefing. The tweet in question read "Drake when metro's producer tag is about to pop in" alongside a gif from the film Dumb & Dumber. The gif shows Jim Carrey's character plugging his ears and yelling loudly.

The rumors of beef stem from a picture of Drake in which the Canadian rapper was seen obscuring Metro's name while listening to "Just Like Me". The two had been sniping back and forth for weeks. Their feud appears to date back as far as rumors that Drake was removed from Metro's 2022 album Heroes & Villians. However, more recently, their feud appears to be focused on their competing desires to dominate Best Rap Album during awards season. Despite this, both men have claimed there isn't a beef.

Meanwhile, Drake has been making new friends and connections after a 2023 filled with fueling beef. During his lengthy vacation in Turks & Caicos, he linked up with with Shy Glizzy. The pair were photographed together at a bar and seemed to be doing some serious posting up together. Of course, Drake spent several weeks on the Caribbean islands for several weeks and appeared to have a great time. It's unclear what triggered the extended vacation but, as mentioned, he appeared to have a blast.

Earlier in December, Drizzy paid it back to his fans. The rapper bought a massive round of shots for his fans at a beachside Tiki bar. A very scruffy-looking Drizzy was greeted by massive cheers, with some of the bar staff ruffling his hair. Of course, Drake is no stranger to doing nice things for his fans. During the "It's All a Blur" tour, Drake promised to buy first-class tickets home for a pair of fans who had traveled all the way from Japan to see him perform.

