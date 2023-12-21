Drake Gives IShowSpeed Dating Advice: "Stop Barking At Them"

Drake had some pretty solid tips for the 18-year-old streamer.

Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event

Earlier this week, Drake took to Instagram to unveil some behind-the-scenes photos from his new "You Broke My Heart" music video. The explosive video features country star Morgan Wallen, as well as two women. iShowSpeed took the opportunity to ask Drizzy for some dating tips, but unfortunately, his question backfired.

“Drake how do i get b*tches like u,” the internet personality commented under his carousel. “Stop barking at them off the rip maybe just say something nice,” the Canadian performer responded. It's pretty solid advice, as coming on too strong can be a huge turn-off, as it was for Drake during his and the streamer's phone call earlier this year. Back in February, iShowSpeed rang the rapper up during one of his live streams, but a creepy comment prompted Drake to hang up only minutes into their conversation.

Drake Urges iShowSpeed To "Just Say Something Nice"

After discussing who's the better player between Ronaldo and Messi, Drake gave iShowSpeed a major compliment. “I got a lot of love for you, man," he told the 18-year-old. "Like I said, I’m proud of you. You’re doing your thing, man. I was talking about you the other day in the car … I’m proud of you, for real.” In response, iShowSpeed decided to give Drake a compliment of his own, however, it appears as though the performer felt like it crossed the line. “Bro, your voice is so sexy," he said. "Like, how is it so smooth like that? How your voice so smooth like that, bruh?” Drake quickly ended the call, resulting in iShowSpeed throwing a tantrum.

“He’s not gonna answer the phone again, bro,” he explained. “I didn’t mean — I said it wrong, bruh. I meant to say his voice is smooth, but I said it wrong. On God, I said it bad.” What do you think of Drake sharing his dating tips with iShowSpeed? Do you think he gave him good advice? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

