Drake Reveals His Gambling-Inspired Alter Ego

Drake is someone who has been doing a lot of gambling as of late. Overall, this is because of his massive partnership with Stake. Stake is a crypto-gambling platform that has exploded in recent years. The company has games that you can play online. Furthermore, you can also engage in sports betting which is a large part of what Drizzy does on there. Ultimately, he is their largest spokesman, and sometimes, he even goes on the streaming platform Kick for some gambling streams.

We have seen him do this in the past, however, he found himself back on the platform over the weekend. It was here where he could be seen streaming outside and having a delightful time. In fact, at one point in the stream, he got to show off his new alter ego. As you will see, this alter ego came to him in the form of a hat. On the hat are dollar signs and a girl named Anita Max Wynn. If you read it fast, you will hear "I Need A Max Win" which is simply gambling jargon. Needless to say, Drizzy is fully embracing the Stake ecosystem.

Drake On Kick

Whether or not he continues to do Kick streams, remains to be seen. Considering the fact that he is taking a break from making music, he may just have more time to do these kinds of things. Furthermore, there are a lot of huge creators on Kick right now. Among them is Adin Ross, who Drizzy shouted out during his recent broadcast. One could only imagine what a collaboration between these two would end up looking like. Perhaps Adin can break his artist drought and get him on.

Let us know what you thought of the recent Drake stream, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

