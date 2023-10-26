Adin Ross Wins Over $1 Million In One Hand Of Blackjack And Freaks Out

If you are someone who watches Adin Ross, you know that he is someone who likes to gamble. Overall, his gambling streams are largely what put him on the map. Subsequently, he got a huge partnership with Stake which is known for crypto gambling. Drake is one of the many people sponsored by Stake, and he goes pretty hard for the company. That said, there is no doubt that Ross has been able to make a lot of money from the brand. In fact, it feels like he has been given a bottomless pit of cash to play with.

It has been alleged time and time again that Drake and Ross don't gamble their own money. Instead, they gamble the money that was sent to them by Stake. It is a great marketing tactic, although some see it as misleading. However, this is all alleged, and the details of all of this are pretty murky. That said, Ross was on stream last night when he won $1.2 million in a single hand of blackjack. Of course, Ross was pumped and lost his mind a bit for a moment. Regardless, he calmed down and immediately took his chips and cashed out.

Read More: Adin Ross Removed From TwitchCon, Ricegum Asks N3on About Alleged Beef

Adin Ross Goes Big

In the No Jumper comments section, many were skeptical about just how authentic this win was. Many were making the claim that Stake typically increases the odds for its influencers. However, the common person would never be able to pull off wins like this so frequently. "Paid stake ad, they give these people money to play with," one person wrote. "buddy playing with house money lmao," said another. Needless to say, not many people were actually buying this as a true win.

Whatever the case, Stake is still probably going to get a lot of sign-ups from this. Let us know what you think of the platform, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Twitch Bans Adin Ross & Associates Who Went To Event With Kick Merch