Adin Ross Removed From TwitchCon, Ricegum Asks N3on About Alleged Beef

Adin Ross' publicity stunt at TwitchCon was short-lived. The Kick-affiliated streamer, who is permanently banned from Twitch, arrived at the official Twitch convention decked out in Kick-branded merchandise. However, he was only able to spend a few minutes inside the convention center before he was spotted by security and removed. It's unsurprising and completely understandable. TwitchCon doesn't allow attendees who are banned on the platform. Furthermore, it's clear that Ross was simply there looking to cause trouble for his livestream.

Elsewhere, Ricegum caught up with Ross collaborator N3on. Over dinner, Ricegum asked N3on if he and Ross were beefing, which N3on denied. "He's not talking to me right now. He told me that I need to go home and ground myself and he's right. I haven't seen my family in over a month and a half. They live in Houston and I've been in LA, Miami selling my soul. But I love Adin, ya know?" N3on clarified. N3on has been catching a lot of heat lately after referring to himself with the n-word.

Kai Cenat Confronts Adin Ross Over Using The N-Word

However, N3on isn't the only streamer getting heat for dropping racial slurs. At a recent Chief Keef concert, Ross was heard using the n-word multiple times when passed the mic during "I Don't Like". While Keef appeared to give him a pass, the white Ross received a wealth of backlash online.

Furthermore, one of the people unhappy with Ross was his friend and fellow streamer, Kai Cenat. Cenat called Ross on stream to conduct something of a thought experiment. In short, Cenat asked Ross if he would use the n-word outside of a musical context if Cenat "gave him a pass". Ross immediately drops his nonchalant persona as Cenat presses him, clearly not comfortable saying the word. It's nothing new for Ross, whose tough guy "gangsta" persona often immediately melts away the moment he gets pushback about his actions or comments.

Adin Ross Removed From TwitchCon

