Adin Ross Reacts To Lil Yachty Saying He Has More Money Than 90 Percent Of Rappers

Adin Ross is easily one of the biggest streamers on the entire planet. Overall, he had Twitch on lock during the pandemic. However, after a few controversies, he left Twitch for Kick where he is the head honcho over there. Meanwhile, Kai Cenat is currently dominating on Twitch. Both of these men are friends, however, they are also in competition with one another. At this stage in their careers, they are multi-millionaires with some pretty massive deals.

In a recent video, Lil Yachty made a very bold claim about Kai and Adin. Essentially, he said that the two streamers make more money than 90 percent of rappers. When you think about it, that makes a lot of sense. There are a lot of rappers in the world, and only but a few are making a lot of money off of their art. While some fans thought that this was completely ridiculous to say, there is no doubt that Ross believes it to be true.

Adin Ross Talks That Talk

In the video clip above, Ross makes the claim that he and Kai probably make more money than 95 percent of rappers. Overall, Adin says a lot of rappers do things to make them seem like they have more money than they do. He feels like people sleep on the wealth he has and that he isn't even the richest streamer ever. However you may feel about Ross, he does make a good point. Streaming is the new wave, and if you become a massive creator, you will get some significant bread.

Only time will tell where Ross goes from here. He has the potential to do big things, but the only thing holding him back is his propensity to seek out controversy. Let us know what you think of Adin Ross' point, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists and entertainers.

