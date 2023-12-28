Adin Ross Claims He Made Chrisean Rock's Career

Adin Ross is easily one of the biggest streamers in the world right now. Although he is no longer on Twitch, he is still putting in work over at Kick. He makes quite a bit of money and overall, the fans are still pouring into his streams. At this point, he is an unstoppable force in the streaming world. Even if you hate everything he stands for, you cannot deny that he has accomplished a lot. He has helped put a lot of people on, and for many, he is one of the most influential creators in his field.

Recently, Ross had a conversation with his Twitch chat about the people he has helped put on over the years. At the end of the day, there are some people out there whose success is directly tied to Ross giving them a shoutout. One of those people is actually quite surprising, and that person may not agree with the sentiment. That said, ross believes he is responsible for the come up of Chrisean Rock. As he explains, the personality was on his stream in 2021, before anyone really knew who she was.

Adin Ross Takes Credit

At this stage, it is hard to believe Rock getting her come up off of an Adin Ross stream. However, his timeline seems to make sense. While she is known for her relationship with Blueface, she has certainly branched out. That said, it is interesting how a streamer can have so much influence. When you look at the Kai Cenats of the world, it is wild to think where streaming has gone since its inception. As for the topic at hand, well, we doubt Chrisean Rock will be eager to give Ross any credit whatsoever.

Let us know what you think of these comments from Ross, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music and entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities.

