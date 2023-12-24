Chrisean Rock Gets Drunk And Throws Chairs During Pre-Christmas Rant: Watch

Chrisean Rock declared that it "isn't Christmas" for her because she's not spending the holidays with her "real family" this year. The rapper was seen ranting in her home with a bottle of Hennessey as she went live on Instagram. "I know nobody got me a gift," Rock lamented. "I really feel like there's no Christmas," she continued sadly. Elsewhere in the stream, Rock was seen throwing a chair across the room and stripping off her jacket to continue ranting in just her sports bra and sweats. Throughout the video, someone that Rock appears to identify as her nephew can be seen coming into view and teasing Rock.

However, people online were not very sympathetic towards Rock. "Y’all I’m headed to 2024 😂 please don’t bring this kinda nonsense in our new year 🥴," one person said. "Remember? Doing it now 🤦🏽‍♀️throwing chairs in the house. They act like bad kids who mom ain’t home," added another. "Put a tree up ! Put the Drank down & make memories for the kids .. & stop being destructive and toxic🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹," warned a third.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Claims Blueface Ripped Her Refrigerator Door Off, Reveals She's Moving

Blueface & Chrisean Rock Still Beefing

Of course, this new rant comes amid a renewed wave of beef between Rock and her baby daddy, Blueface. Both parties have given differing accounts of a recent visit that Rock paid to Blue's home. Rock later took to Instagram Live to claim that Blue had physically assaulted her. Specifically, she claimed that he had punched her while she was holding Chrisean Jr in his home. Blue has denied the allegations, claiming that Rock arrived at his home unannounced and uninvited and that she never came inside.

The allegations come a few days after Blue declared that fighting people makes him "horny". The bizarre confession came after Soulja Boy unsurprisingly no-showed for the physical fight that Blue had challenged him to. Furthermore, news emerged that Blue had then pulled up on Rock with the intention of fighting her brother.

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis' New House Is A Rental, Chrisean Rock Claims Blueface Isn't Paying

[via]