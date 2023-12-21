Chrisean Rock Accuses Blueface Of Punching Her, He Claims It Didn't Happen

Once again, Blueface and Chrisean Rock find themselves at the center of quite a bit of drama. As usual, events are moving fast and it's unclear what exactly the truth is amid conflicting reports. According to TMZ, what doesn't seem to be disputed by either Blue or Rock is that they once again crossed paths this morning. That came after Rock reportedly showed up in Blue's driveway where they both went on Instagram Live. But both why she was there in the first place and what happened next are up for debate.

According to Chrisean, she was invited over by Blueface and went hoping that he would help her out with babysitting duties for their young son. But from there, Chrisean claims that she was attacked by Blueface, even claiming that he punched her while she was holding their baby. She refused to leave his driveway following the alleged incident. Instead, she took to Instagram Live to tell her side of the story to followers and claim that she was waiting for cops to arrive. She then shared texts between the two that reportedly proved she was invited over. Check out clips from her Live below.

Chrisean Rock And Blueface's Newest Drama

Unsurprisingly, Blueface's telling of the events differs quite a bit from Chrisean's. He claims that she wasn't actually invited to his house and instead showed up in his driveway unannounced. Blue refutes her claims that he assaulted her and the accuracy of the text messages she shared. He also took to Instagram to share a video where he accused her of driving their baby around without a car seat.

Blueface and Chrisean's re-ignited beef came after his focus had shifted to another opponent for much of the week. That opponent was Soulja Boy who Blue has been beefing with online. It first started when Blue claimed he could beat the fellow rapper in a Verzuz. But since then its escalated to a full on fight, which is reportedly in the works now. What do you think of the newest drama between Chrisean Rock and Blueface? Who do you think is telling the truth about what happened? Let us know in the comment section below.

