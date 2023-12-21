Chrisean Rock Steals Blueface's Phone During Car Seat Debate, Accuses Him Of Punching Her

Blueface and Chrisean Rock are back at it, recently getting into an argument on Instagram Live. In a clip from the stream, Chrisean's seen sitting in her car with their son in the passenger seat. Blueface calls the new mother out for the fact that the child wasn't in a car seat, urging her to get out of his driveway. "Look how she got her baby," he told viewers, "what are you doing here?"

He also once again claimed that the child isn't his, insisting that he looks nothing like him. "That's Charles Barkley baby, that's Offset's baby, that's K Suave's baby, that's the n***a from down the street's baby," he said. At one point, Chrisean managed to secure the "Thotiana" rapper's phone, and shared her side of the story as she drove off with it.

Blueface & Chrisean Rock's Latest Disagreement

She accused him of punching her when she arrived, claiming that he invited her to his house to drop Chrisean Jr. off. As she explained her account of things to viewers, Blueface repeatedly called her, presumably trying to get his phone back. It's unclear what prompted this particular disagreement, but the former Cr*zy In Love stars have had their fair share of drama as of late. Fans speculate that Chrisean had their son in a car seat in the back of the car, later moving him when Blueface allegedly swung on her. If this is the case, the situation could support Chrisean's recent claim that the father of three is trying to destroy her image.

"He's crashing out right now, he's trying to ruin me," she told fans on Instagram Live earlier this month. "He's trying his hardest. I feel like it's like a clout game for him. I don't know what game it is. He's mad that I moved on." What do you think of Blueface and Chrisean Rock's latest disagreement? Who do you think was in the right? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

