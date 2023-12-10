Did Offset & Chrisean Rock Hook Up? Former Migo & "Baddies" Star React To Blueface's Allegations

The chaos continues.

Things between Blueface and Chrisean Rock have been tense all year long. Somehow, December has the Cr*zy In Love stars reaching new heights with their antics. Today (December 10) has been particularly chaotic, with Rock regularly updating followers on the process of covering up her neck tattoo – just one of the many portraits dedicated to her baby daddy on her body. To the disappointment of some, she already has a new piece dedicated to her latest fling, K Suave, which seems to have the "Thotiana" rapper in his feelings.

"Being tatted on a h*e is not a flex," he wrote on Twitter this afternoon. "You literally f**ked Cardi B's husband [a] couple weeks ago, I'm tired of ni**as looking at me while they f**king you. Get the rest of 'em gone ASAP, please 🙏," the father of three added. While Offset was known to be a cheater in the past, this time, he quickly shut down the allegations brought against him. "I ain't never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man, you need some help!" the former Migo responded.

Blueface Doubles Down on Claims Offset and His BM Slept Together

While the California native insists he's being honest (a message that comes with a co-sign from his mother, Karlissa Saffold), his second co-parent is turning the table with some rumours of her own. "[You] just crashing out, making up s**t," Chrisean taunted her ex.

Chrisean Rock Alleges Her Baby Daddy is Bisexual

"Let's talk about how I saw gay porn in your recent search history," Rock wrote on Twitter this afternoon. "That's why I honestly got the cover-up, bro, I had zesty ni**a on my neck. Nothing wrong with being bisexual, just let a b**ch [know] before she falls in love, weirdo." Keep scrolling to read what else the new mother had to say about her baby daddy, and let us know if you believe Blueface's allegations about Offset in the comments.

