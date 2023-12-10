Chrisean Rock Reveals Bruises Allegedly Left By Blueface, Footage From Son's "Rescue"

Recently, Chrisean Rock took to social media to provide fans with some receipts from her latest battle with her ex, Blueface. According to her, she was recording some music with K Suave while her friend Marsh watched their son Chrisean Jr. when Blueface decided to stop by. He claimed that he had to "rescue" the child, popping off on Chrisean for leaving him with her friend to go hang out with another man. Marsh later revealed that he tried to fight her, however, she got away mostly unscathed. It appears to be a different story when it comes to Chrisean, however.

In new footage, she's seen racing home to her son as she argues with Marsh and Blueface on the phone. It's clear that Chrisean was distressed, attempting to get home as quickly as possible to avoid her child being taken. Though friends in the vehicle urged her to slow down, she refused, desperately trying to get to Chrisean Jr.

While Blueface claims that he was concerned about the child being left without a parent to look over him, Chrisean argues that he was simply jealous. During a recent Instagram Live, she talked about how volatile the rapper can be, accusing him of only ever visiting to have sex or to abuse her. She also revealed some injuries on her arms and legs, which she alleges were inflicted by him.

She recalled Blueface allegedly kicking her over a rug she received from K Suave, unveiling a gash on her shin. According to her, he even allegedly gave her a black eye during a recent physical altercation. Fans are urging the two of them to stay far away from each other. Clearly, things are only growing more dangerous as time goes on.

Chrisean Shows Injuries Allegedly Inflicted By Blueface

What do you think of this latest development in Chrisean Rock's relationship with Blueface? What about the new footage she's unveiled? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

