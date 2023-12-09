NLE Choppa Denies Dissing Chrisean Rock, Claims He's Scared Of Her

NLE Choppa has denied that his recent bar about Chrisean Rock's tooth was a "diss". "Was not dissing Chrisean", Choppa wrote on Instagram over a video of the bar in question. "@chrisean You Know I’m Scared Of You 😒😂" Choppa added as a caption to the post. However, it remains to be seen what the purpose of the lyric if not to diss Rock for her famously absent tooth.

Choppa's response came after Rock went after him hours after the song dropped. "This is so random ppl will just mention me saying anything," Rock wrote on social media, alongside a cry-laughing emoji. However, Rock's blase response actually got a fair amount of hate. People argued that she is never one to steer away from free exposure. Some fans went as far as to suggest that Choppa put her on the remix.

Chrisean Rock Gives NLE Choppa A Tame Response

However, Rock's response was surprisingly tame, given her history of online feuds. Back in October, she went in hard on JackBoy after he invoked her and Blueface. "Jack boy shut yo ugly ass up what I got to [do] with you beating ya bitch up if I was her both of us would have black eyes not just her with ya small ass n ya dreads would be pulled out … and dats ain’t how u say my name either tf," Rock wrote on X. The situation appears to stem from comments Jackboy made on a recent livestream. After being accused of domestic violence by his girlfriend, Jackboy said the situation was "not like Chrisean and Blueface".

Around the same time, she also feuded with her brother. Mookie called Rock out after she blurred their sister out of her newest music video and also reportedly did not give him any sort of production credit. "Nothing about this song was selfish. It hurt me that I didn't get a tag, a like, a comment when I posted the song months ago. Than to take Tifa out the song is spiteful. I could have atleas got tagged in my own song. We family, I put this song together for my family, and then you changed the name of the song," Mookie wrote on Instagram. Furthermore, he went as far as to call Rock "spiteful and evil".

