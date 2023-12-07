Blueface Claims Jaidyn Alexis Proposal Wasn't To Make Chrisean Rock "Mad," Eats Ravioli Alone

Back in October, Blueface surprised fans when he decided to take things to the next level with the mother of his first two children, Jaidyn Alexis. He proposed to the "Barbie" rapper at an LA Rams game, seemingly revealing his intentions to commit to her for the long run. During a recent conversation with Jason Lee, however, he suggested otherwise.

After news of their engagement hit the internet, Blueface's ex Chrisean Rock almost immediately weighed in. She claimed that the rapper only proposed to Jaidyn to make her jealous, even stating that the ring was originally meant for her. Blueface denies this, claiming that instead of trying to upset her, he was simply trying to make Jaidyn happy.

Read More: Blueface & Jason Lee Talk "Kidnapping" Junior, Chrisean Rock Calls K Suave "Daddy"

Blueface Claims He Just Wanted To Make Jaidyn Happy

“I proposed to Jaidyn to make her happy. I knew that would make her happy. So my whole objective was not to make Chrisean Rock mad but it was to make Jaidyn happy. So after I’ve done all of this and I see that she’s still not happy now I’m unhappy," he explained. Blueface and Jaidyn recently sparked some breakup rumors after fans noticed they had wiped each other off of their Instagram pages, hinting that they might have gone their separate ways.

She also recently linked up with Chrisean, appearing on good terms with Blueface's other off-and-on girlfriend during a livestream. It appears as though the two of them have found some common ground, joining forces to air their frustrations with the "Thotiana" performer. Unfortunately for him, this seems to have left him on his own for now, as seen in a recent clip. In the clip, Blueface is seen sadly making himself some ravioli, and eating it all alone. "This is what it's come down to," he says in the video, looking unimpressed by the meal.

Blueface Has To Cook For Himself Now

What do you think of Blueface's reason for proposing to Jaidyn Alexis? What about the rapper eating ravioli alone while on poor terms with both Chrisean and Jaidyn? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Blueface & Marsh Fight: Chrisean Rock's Friend Recaps Altercation, Still Loves Rapper

[Via][Via]