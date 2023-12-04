Chrisean Rock Goes Live With Jaidyn Alexis & Claims Blueface Got In A Car Accident With Junior

Chrisean Rock says that Blueface got in a car accident with Junior and beat up her babysitter after taking their child. She made the accusations while going live on social media with the rapper's finance, Jaidyn Alexis. Blueface had recorded himself going to pick up their son at 4:00 AM the night before.

"It don't matter who I was with," Rock begins. "So, then I'm like, 'he got the baby?' He got in a car accident with the baby. It's just some weird sh*t going on." From there, she reveals that Blueface threatened to fight her friend, Marsh, with Alexis.

Chrisean Rock Attends French Montana's Birthday Celebration

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Rican Da Menace, Chrisean Rock and French Montana attend French Montana Moroccan Nights Birthday Celebration on November 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for French Montana)

As for Blueface's side of the story, he hopped on social media to film himself with their son. “It’s crazy. My son ain’t got no parent at four in the morning. Nobody wanna watch him. She got Marsh[a] watching the baby at four in the morning,” he says, referring to Chrisean’s friend. “So she can what? Get some d*ck? Do a verse? F*ck a n***a? You a boof b*tch. Stopping us ’cause she wanna be a bad parent to a bad parent.” From there, he warned that Jaidyn Alexis will “whoop” her ass. Check out Chrisean Rock's response below.

Chrisean Rock Accuses Blueface Of Kidnapping Their Child

When The Neighborhood Talk shared Rock's stream on Instagram, fans couldn't believe the couple's latest antics. "WHERE IS CPS? They need to help this child before it’s too late. Why do they keep ignoring people’s complaints on them," one commented. Another added: "I hope somebody with a damn brain come save that baby before it’s too late." Be on the lookout for further updates on Chrisean Rock and Blueface on HotNewHipHop.

