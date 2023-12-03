Blueface's Mom Karlissa Saffold Dishes On His Alleged Adult Video Preferences

As much as we'd like to see Blueface and his mother, Karlissa Saffold, resolve their issues soon, the duo seems to be continuously going in circles as he attempts to distance himself from her. On their various reality shows, we've seen just how messy things can get in the rapper's family home, and the Porter matriarch has no problem publicly dissing both of Blue's baby mamas. Besides telling us secrets about Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, Saffold also spills tea about her 26-year-old son – including about his alleged adult video preferences.

"My son say he jack off to the people that look like his mama," Saffold claimed while going Live on Instagram this weekend. "He say he like the ebony b**ches, I can't make this s**t up. I don't give a f**k how much wine she give me, I can't make this up. I seen it girl," she drunkenly ranted before revealing how Alexis allegedly reacted to the situation. "She got mad when he said he like ebony. B**ch, your baby ebony," Karlissa pointed out to her viewers.

Karlissa Saffold Gets Wine Drunk and Spills Tea

"You had a baby with a Black man, honey," Saffold publicly reminded the "Barbie" artist. "Your daughter Black, don't be mad. She might get a little chocolate this summer, you can't be mad at what your man like. S**t, my man like them jet Black, I ain't mad," she went on, bringing her husband into the messy conversation.

For the most part, Blueface has been relatively quiet on social media in recent days. However, the "Thotiana" rapper's mother has been making up for his absence with her regular IG Live sessions, many of which focus on spilling tea about him and his loved ones. Read what Karlissa Saffold had to say to Jaidyn Alexis' mom this past week at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

