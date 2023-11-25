Chrisean Rock Seems Open To Blueface Reunion: "Let Me Know"

Fans were surprised when they saw Chrisean Rock and Blueface get together for Thanksgiving yesterday, but it looks like there isn't as much animosity there as they had assumed. During an Instagram Live earlier this week, Chrisean made it seem as if she hasn't completely ruled out the idea of rekindling their relationship. Things have gotten pretty ugly between the two of them in the months since Chrisean Jr.'s birth, and fans were under the assumption that they were over for good. Seeing as though they've shocked the internet more than a few times with their relationship antics, however, it's not impossible.

"We both dealing with the same things," the Baddies star said during the live. "So, if we want the same thing, let me know." Obviously, a reunion would be pretty complicated at this point, as Blueface is now engaged to the mother of his first two kids, Jaidyn Alexis. Chrisean has previously stated, however, that she believes Blueface only proposed to make her jealous. In the days following the proposal, she even claimed that Jaidyn's ring was originally meant for her.

Chrisean Rock Chats About Blueface On IG Live

Even if they don't return to their famously tumultuous romantic relationship, it's safe to say that fans would like to see them remain on better terms. They have a child to raise now, after all, who deserves peace between his parents. Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold even seems happy that the two of them got together for the holiday. She did, however, take the opportunity to throw a bit of shade at Chrisean.

"That's right son you don't owe no one but them kids," she captioned screenshots of the two of them celebrating. "She only want her cut in the end." What do you think of Chrisean Rock's comments on Instagram Live? Do you think she should get back with Blueface? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

