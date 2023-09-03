Pregnant Chrisean Rock Twerks On Blueface During New “Crazy In Love” Episode: Video

Despite the continued complaints from haters every time a new episode of Crazy In Love lands on Zeus, the network continues to promote their controversial reality series starring Blueface and Chrisean Rock. Throughout the second season, we’ve been following the 23-year-old on her tumultuous pregnancy journey, from her future co-parent insisting that she get an abortion to Rock and her sister coming to physical blows – and not for the first time. Though the pressures of fame have undeniably gotten to her on occasion, the Baltimore native seems to be handling everything Blue has thrown her way as well as possible.

As her due date nears closer, Rock has been busy preparing to give birth in real life. On-screen, however, viewers have seen her continue to handle her booked and busy performance schedule like a pro, even with her budding baby bump. On today’s (September 3) episode of Crazy In Love, Blueface and his co-star prepare to perform together ahead of his fight. The California-born artist also linked up with Floyd Mayweather on the show, and the legendary athlete even let his young friend throw a few punches his way.

This Weekend on Crazy In Love…

In the video above, Blue offers rare words of support to his “Lit” collaborator, encouraging Chrisean to bring her best energy to the stage. From the looks of things, she didn’t want to let him down as she threw her booty back in his direction amid the celebrations earlier this summer.

Now that you’re all caught up on the drama surrounding Blueface’s second baby mama, it’s time to fill you in on what’s been happening with his first, Jaidyn Alexis. After the “Thotiana” rapper shared a photo of the “Stewie” artist’s BBL on his IG Story, trolls were quick to clown her for the size difference between her booty and thighs. As per usual, Alexis was unbothered by the hate and chose instead to laugh it off while Blue came to her defence. Read more about that at the link below, and let us know if you’re watching today’s episode of Crazy In Love in the comments.

