Jaidyn Alexis Reacts To Trolls Making Fun Of Her BBL On Blueface’s IG Story

The women in Blueface’s life are having a particularly difficult time escaping public ridicule lately. His mother, Karlissa Saffold, continues to face criticism for speaking a bit too comfortably about her sons’ bodies, while the rapper’s two baby mamas are going through social media battles of their own. For her part, Chrisean Rock has followers rolling their eyes whenever she brags about reconciling with Blueface. As for Jaidyn Alexis, it’s her $30K BBL that often makes her the centre of attention, but not often for good reasons.

Earlier this week, the California-born artist’s IG Story lit up with a new candid snapshot of Alexis. The mother of two looks cozy at home, her blue shorts notably riding almost all the way up her surgically enhanced booty. Alexis wore a dark crop top to cover her upper half, and her long, dark hair ran down her back in stringy braids. It seems as though Blueface was trying to flex his partner’s figure to the world, perhaps in an attempt to make Rock jealous. However, it obviously backfired as the comments on various blog posts were quickly filled by trolls.

Blueface is Proud of His Baby Mama’s BBL

“He hates women,” one user suggested. “He actually loves to humiliate them. This his mammy doing 😩.” Another person focused on the results of Alexis’ procedure, writing, “I would be mad asf if I [got] surgery and it [turned] out like this lol.”

Upon seeing what critics are saying, the “Stewie” rapper jumped on Twitter to ward off haters with a simple message. “Not my a** being reportable news 😂,” she laughed. Given her recent track record, it likely won’t be long until Alexis and Blue find a way to turn their haters into a profit.

Jaidyn Alexis Responds to Trolls

not my ass being reportable news 😂 — Jaidyn Alexis (@jaidynalexxis) September 1, 2023

Do you think it’s high time social media trolls quit commenting on other people’s bodies, or are the jokes about Jaidyn Alexis warranted seeing as she continues to profit off of them? Tell us your thoughts in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

