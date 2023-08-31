Blueface Questions His 6-Year-Old Son About Jaidyn Alexis Cheating

Blueface’s 6-year-old son seems to have been brought into the rapper’s ongoing baby mama drama recently, as evidenced by his Instagram Live today (August 30). The 26-year-old probed the boy for some information on his mother, Jaidyn Alexis, with whom he shares one other child. He asked him if he had ever seen his mother with another man or woman, which the boy denied.

“Yo mama be cheating? You ever seen her with another man?” he asked Javaughn. “When your mom be taking you to school, she be talkin’ to other people?” he continued. “When she drop you off, she don’t say hi to no men?” The boy’s lips were sealed when it came to incriminating info about his mom, and he let his father know that he only ever sees her with friends. This did little to ease Blueface’s concerns, however, and he continued to push him. Eventually, he told Javaughn that he’d be putting him and his mother through a lie detector test.

Blueface Threatens To Put His Son Through A Lie Detector Test

“Gonna put you on a lie detector test,” he told Jaidyn. He then told Javaughn, “We gon’ put you through a lie detector test too.” This is far from the first time Blueface dealt with some insecurity surrounding the mothers of his kids. He stars alongside Chrisean Rock in their reality series Crazy in Love, which recently showcased the duo taking their own lie detector tests. He also accused her of being pregnant with another man’s child, which was recently proven to be false false on the show. The mother-to-be is days away from having their baby boy, recently showcasing her bump on Instagram.

It’s unclear which baby mother Blueface will be sticking by in the future. He was thought to be pursuing a relationship with Jaidyn Alexis, but recently, clips show him appearing to be back on good terms with Chrisean. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Blueface, Jaidyn Alexis, and Chrisean Rock.

