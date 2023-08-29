Blueface Congratulates Chrisean Rock For Her “Blueface Baby” On “Crazy In Love”

Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s baby will be born soon, and as volatile of a ride as it’s been to get here, they seem to be in a better place. Moreover, the two’s seemingly slowly healing relationship is coinciding with the rapper finding out that he’s the father of her child on their reality TV series, “Crazy In Love,” which was filmed before their current state. Of course, he fought against these claims a lot, which fans probably remember. However, now these totally coincidental and not planned-out instances of amicability painted a picture of acceptance as a father. Still, that’s not to say that the California MC isn’t prone to cracking a joke, two, or three while teasing his then-boo.

“Well, you was right,” he said in a clip from the TV show’s newest episode. “Congratulations on having a Blueface baby.” Unfortunately, Chrisean Rock didn’t catch the cue and said “Yeah, aight!” right after that phrase. Regardless, she did correct that it’s their baby, not his, and they argued a little bit about his not-so-well-received romantic gestures. Since then, the couple got into some more fights, disagreements, and viral feuds surrounding the pregnancy which we’re still seeing play out.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Speaks To Yaya Mayweather About Posting Her Child On Social Media

Blueface Congratulating Chrisean Rock After Denying The Child Was His

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

For example, in another clip from the show, Chrisean Rock talks about how she feels independent in this stage of her life. Even though back and forths with Blueface still pop up commonly, she also took it upon herself to expand her circle and put herself out there more. All we can hope for is that they mostly let bygones be bygones for the sake of their child when they’re welcomed into the world. If nothing else, we already have “Crazy In Love”; we don’t need more real-life drama to distract us from our screens.

Meanwhile, the “BDD” MC recently received a cosign from Saucy Santana- or rather, Santana cosigned his other baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis. Her new single “Workout,” under Blue’s MILF Music label, seems like it might pick up more steam than people thought. We’ll see how that pans out for the hopeful rap star in the future. For more news on Chrisean Rock and Blueface, stay posted on HNHH.

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis Sends Out Interesting Tweets Amid Blueface & Chrisean Rock Reunion