Blueface’s Mom Under Fire For Discussing Her Sons’ Bodies Again

If Blueface’s mom wasn’t constantly inserting herself into her son’s drama, we likely wouldn’t understand where the “Thotiana” rapper picked up on many of his toxic tendencies. Karlissa Saffold has found herself at the centre of social media beef more times than we can count over the past few years, usually throwing shade at Chrisean Rock or attempting to get the attention of other artists she reportedly knew in her younger days. Aside from that, Saffold has also spent a little too much of her time online discussing her children’s bodies.

Blue’s family matriarch was most recently called out in the comment section of a post insisting that men should be at least six feet tall in order to help ease the endless burdens of womanhood. In response to the original poster, someone else wrote, “Ummm… Wait, why do you know what your son is packing?? AND WHY ARE YOU BRAGGING ABOUT IT ON THE INTERNET?!? 🤮🤮🤮🤮 This is giving @karlissa_angelic tease, just trifling as hell.”

Blueface’s Mom Has Plenty to Say About His Body

As you may recall, Saffold previously faced substantial criticism for sharing a video online discussing the size of her son’s manhood compared to her husband. While she failed to address that part, the reality starlet did reply to clarify that there’s no need to tag her because her boys have grown to a reasonable height. “Don’t tag me, my sons is over six feet,” the embattled woman clapped back.

Karlissa Saffold isn’t the only person who’s been stressing Blueface out in recent months. He’s also got Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock to worry about, not to mention his soon-to-be three children. Amid preparations for his new MILF Music label and his next kid, the California native unfortunately fell victim to a stabbing. Nevertheless, he doesn’t think that hiring a security team is necessary going forward. Read everything Blue had to say about that at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

