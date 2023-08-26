Blueface Brags About Not Having Security Ahead Of New “Crazy In Love” Episode

Blueface has been in the news an awful lot this year, though not often for reasons related to his music. Instead, we’ve watched the 26-year-old go back and forth between his two baby mamas, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, as the former prepares to welcome their first child together. For some time he seemed to be on a path of elevation with the “Stewie” artist, helping her make a name for herself on his MILF Music label. As Rock’s due date nears closer, however, she shared a video of Blue snuggling up with her baby bump, obviously feeling the anticipation about meeting their little one.

Unfortunately, the “Thotiana” rapper was also recently the victim of a stabbing incident, leaving fans concerned for his safety. Despire others urging Blueface to stay safe, a tweet he shared on Friday (August 25) proves that he feels more than capable of handling himself. “They said where was yo security 😂. I am security, square a** ni**a. I ain’t sweating no leg stab, I’m still running fades in Balenciagas.”

Blueface Isn’t Worried for His Safety

They said where was yo security 😂 iam security square ass nigga I ain’t sweating no leg Stab I’m still running fades in balenciagas — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) August 25, 2023

As the California native asserts his dominance on social media, his followers are waiting for Zeus to share the latest episode of Blue and Rock’s Crazy In Love reality series on Sunday. This season has been a rollercoaster of emotions so far, from the 23-year-old initially finding out that she’s pregnant to constantly feuding with her future co-parent and her family.

In a preview of this weekend’s installment, the Baddies cast member happily tells Blueface that she got the results of the paternity test he demanded. Her co-star has long denied that he’s responsible for getting her pregnant, though at this point he seems to be accepting responsibility for his actions.

This Week on Crazy In Love…

Have you been keeping up with season two of Crazy In Love since it debuted earlier this summer? If yes, share some of your favourite on-screen moments with us in the comments. For more music/pop culture news, make sure to check back in with HNHH later.

