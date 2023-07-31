Blueface Finds Humour In Chrisean Rock’s Extreme Emotions On Latest Episode Of “Crazy In Love”

The internet has been actively debating who the villain is between the pair.

BYHayley Hynes
Chrisean Rock has been learning the hard way that dealing with pregnancy hormones is no easy feat – especially not when Blueface is your baby daddy. The Baltimore native is expecting her first child in the very near future, and as we await updates on that, the embattled pair’s Crazy In Love series is streaming its second season on Zeus. It began earlier this summer with Rock finding out she’s pregnant, and more recent episodes have found her and Blue debating if he’s really the father and whether they should move forward with having the child.

On Sunday (July 30), another installment landed on the streamer, this one showing the “Thotiana” rapper in a particularly toxic light. In a promotional clip found on Blueface’s Instagram, he and Rock discuss the idea of having an abortion. As you may recall, he’s been pleading with her to consider terminating. Upon talking with her family, however, the reality starlet was convinced to keep her pregnancy intact and embrace the journey of motherhood. Of course, that conversation didn’t go down without some physical violence between Chrisean and her sister.

“I missed it,” the 26-year-old reacted with disappointment after hearing the news of his baby mama’s intense altercation. “What’s the verdict?” he asked her. “We gon’ get the DNA test,” Rock told Blue, though she became emotional when pointing out that her “Lit” collaborator doesn’t want a baby with her. As the emotion continues to well up within her, the OnlyFans creator finds himself chuckling at her tears, earning him plenty of backlash from viewers online.

Prior to this past weekend’s episode of Crazy In Love landing on Zeus, Chrisean Rock and Blueface were going back and forth in a heated social media battle. Not long after the 23-year-old denounced her co-star as a “manipulator,” he appeared to be with her in bed during an Instagram Live session. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

