Man Accused Of Stabbing Blueface Arrested

Yesterday (August 23), Blueface shared a clip of himself appearing to get stabbed during a workout at the gym. The rapper claimed that he had been attacked by “some random guy,” revealing that he would have to call off his October boxing match against Salt Papi. Fans were concerned for the performer’s wellbeing, for obvious reasons. Luckily, he appears to be doing well considering the circumstances. “I won’t be able to fight October 14th due to a injury won’t have enough time to heal,” he shared on Instagram. “Don’t say I ducked none bro came with a dog an a knife at 10am.”

In the clip, Blueface and the man appear to exchanging some choice words, when the rapper approaches and starts hitting him. It’s unclear exactly when the weapon was pulled out, however, the alleged attacker in question was recently taken into custody. Law enforcement told TMZ that 36-year-old Brandon Henry Snell was booked on felony assault with a deadly weapon.

Blueface Stabbed In Gym Altercation

The cause for the altercation is currently unknown, but Blueface claims the man came out of nowhere like the “boogieman.” While the rapper has been showcasing his boxing endeavors on recent episodes of Crazy In Love, fans were under the impression that he and Chrisean Rock were no longer on good terms. Recently, however, a clip of the duo getting up close and personal at the gym began to circulate. It’s left supporters confused, as he had previously claimed he was more interested in the mother of his first two children, Jaidyn Alexis. This is nothing new for the on-and-off again couple, who always seem to be on rocky terms.

In the most recent episode of the duo’s reality series, Blueface sparred with former pro boxer Floyd Mayweather. As Chrisean cheered the father of her child on, however, he gave her some advice. “Stop, stop, leave him alone,” he told the 23-year-old. “Cheering don’t win fights, fighting do.” Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on Blueface.

