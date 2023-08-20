Blueface Tells Chrisean Rock He Hopes She Fails Her DNA Test On “Crazy In Love”

Tomorrow’s episode of “Crazy In Love” shouldn’t surprise anyone: more drama, more revelations, and more instances of Blueface teasing Chrisean Rock about her pregnancy. Accepting that the child is his has been a tough road for the California rapper. With both of their volatile antics and personalities in mind, it’s an understandable gut reaction, but they need to support each other to make it work. Through the reality TV show, we’ve seen them try to reach that point. However, with the benefit of hindsight and their current beef, we know that not much worked out.

Regardless, in a teaser clip from tomorrow’s episode (August 20), Blueface tells Chrisean Rock that he hopes she fails her DNA test. Presumably, they were talking about whether Rock’s child is his, as it’s unclear what else it could mean in this context. “I hope you strike out,” the “BDD” artist said, also referring to her lie detector test and to skipping the results altogether. Still, he said that he loves her regardless, and she refused to acknowledge the high-five he motioned to her after saying these claims.

Blueface Trolls Chrisean Rock Over Her DNA Test

Even though Blueface believes he’s better off without Chrisean Rock, it’s not like their split made things all sunshine and rainbows. A recent clip of him popping off on his other baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, shows that some kegs are just meant to blow, and he’s quite a big keg. Specifically, they argued in the studio because Alexis kept messing up the words to the song she went to record. “God damn,” he shouted. “What the f**k? What don’t you know? One plus f***ing one equals two.” It seemed like he joked at first, but he slammed his hands so loud that he knocked over the phone that streamed his IG Live session.

Meanwhile, Chrisean recently claimed that her baby will be born in just a couple of days. As such, it seems like everyone interested in their relationship will get another angle to digest very soon. Only time will tell how the child’s birth will impact this story, and we’re sure it won’t be the prettiest of sights. The drama, that is; the baby’s going to be cute, for sure. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest on Blueface and Chrisean Rock.

