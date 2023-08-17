Blueface Trolls Chrisean Rock By Donning A Blue Wig

Blueface never passes up on an opportunity to make a joke.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have had a very contentious relationship over the past couple of years. Overall, it really does not feel like they are a good match at all. They have been shrouded in toxicity, and it hasn’t been good for either of them. However, they have rekindled their love for one another on numerous occasions. These days, Blue is booed up with his baby mother Jaidyn Alexis. Meanwhile, Chrisean is pregnant with Blue’s child, and he has largely left her to fend for herself.

As it stands, new episodes of Crazy In Love are airing on The Zeus Network. These episodes were filmed when Blueface and Chrisean were still technically together. Consequently, each episode has been packed with drama. Additionally, there have been some fairly amusing scenes to come out of these episodes. For instance, we reported on a viral clip where Blue compared himself to none other than God. Now, the rapper is making light of the clip with a little sketch on Tiktok.

Blueface The Troll

In the video up above, you can see him recreating the scene in which he called Chrisean a “goofy b*tch.” Moreover, when he goes to mimic Chrisean’s words, he puts on a blue wig. Rock has been known for rocking a blue wig in the past, and fans clocked the reference immediately. Overall, it was an entertaining clip from Blue, albeit a bit of a diss. At the end of the day, it is clear that the artist likes to stir the pot. He is never going to pass up an opportunity to make a joke.

Moving forward, no one knows what will happen with the Blueface and Chrisean saga. Overall, they are very unpredictable people. Now that Jaidyn Alexis is in the picture, things have been complicated further. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the music world.

