Blueface Gets Heated About Chrisean Rock’s Supposed Infidelity On “Crazy In Love”

It’s yet more trouble in paradise for Blueface and Chrisean Rock on this week’s episode of Crazy In Love. The dysfunctional couple takes a lie-detector test. However, things heated real fast when the results come back. Blueface asks Rock if she’s been having sex with anyone else while she’s been pregnant. She says no, only for the polygraph to be like “off the charts!” because he’s also thirsty for that drama. Blueface, who has cheated on Rock multiple times, does not take this news yell. After letting a little scream, he demands that Rock give him his jacket back despite Rock saying it’s not true. She’s right, most likely. Polygraph tests are notoriously unreliable. While presented in the media as infallible truth-telling devices, they actually rely on a number of highly volatile biological indicators. For that reason, polygraphs have been inadmissible in court proceedings since the 1920s.

But that fun fact doesn’t matter Blueface. The off-beat rapper coldly tells Rock to not touch him with her lying hands as they drive home from the test. “You haven’t done shit yet. You ain’t even seen shit yet,” Blueface tells her as he gets out of the car, “Get yourself,” he adds to a confused Rock. Things continue to get heated after they enter the house. “I made you a household name,” Blueface claims. “And now you can go do whatever the fuck you want.” But Rock has had enough. “I am destined,” she argues, “I didn’t go for you. I just auditioned.” The full episode drops on Zeus on Sunday (August 13).

Read More: Chrisean Rock claims Blueface threatened to kick her in the stomach

More Drama For Rock and Blueface

Of course, their relationship is even wilder outside of the confines of the show. Recently, Blueface showed for his BM Jaidyn Alexis’ BBL in yet another move to torment Rock. While not everyone is a fan of the $30,000 surgery, Alexis received support from Blueface’s mom. Ever hungry for attention, Karliss Safford told Alexis to keep her chin up. “You got this Jay, it’s better to be viral for a BBL than a missing tooth or getting pissed on 🤷🏽‍♀️,” she wrote on her Instagram story earlier this week. “Make that money, don’t let it make you.” The post references both Rock as well as Yung Miami. This is because Miami lives rent-free in Safford’s head ever since the Diddy golden shower story broke. For real, Safford can not go a week without referencing it.

On the topic of Alexis, Blueface also bragged that he’s been loyal to her “two weeks” and is aiming to make it a third without cheating on her. Remember three paragraphs ago when Blueface was super upset about Rock maybe cheating on him? Makes you think you. “If I cheat Ima let y’all know, Ima make this a trend lol. Today marks 12 days, y’all better root for me [and] encourage me. She’s even abstained from sleeping with anyone else in the past decade. “I can try a lil harder this time around, I ain’t [gonna] find nobody else like her.”

[via]