Blueface Claims He Can’t Fight In October Because He Was Stabbed

Blueface is no stranger to getting into skirmishes but this most recent one may impact him more than he anticipated. In a new clip he shared online he says he won’t be able to make his next fight and gives a pretty compelling reason why. “I won’t be able to fight on October 14th I was stabbed today by some random guy won’t heal up in time,” the caption of the video reads. While the clip itself doesn’t appear to show the actual stabbing, it does show the rapper starting a confrontation with someone while training in the gym.

Blueface has been doing a lot more boxing recently. In the newest episode of his show Crazy In Love he gets into the ring for a sparring match with legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather. While the match they have is pretty pedestrian it still got fans excited to follow the rapper’s boxing career going forward. In the episode, there’s a memorable moment between Mayweather and Chrisean Rock. After she cheers on her boo for much of the fight, Mayweather shuts her down. He tells Rock “cheering don’t win fights, fighting do.”

Blueface Reportedly Stabbed

Blueface says he was stabbed today by a random man, and won't be able to fight in October

Another clip of Blueface in the gym got some attention today. In that clip, he’s seen getting up close and personal with Chrisean, which surprised a lot of fans. In the comments, they explained how they don’t trust either of the pair anymore. The main reason being that their actions on the show don’t mirror what’s going on in real life.

The episode also included a clip of Blueface telling Chrisean he hopes that she fails her upcoming DNA test. If that wasn’t audacious enough, he also motions for her to high-five him afterward. The moment first grabbed headlines when it was used as a teaser for the forthcoming episode. What do you think about Blueface seemingly being stabbed after an altercation at the gym? Let us know in the comment section below.

