Blueface Explains Picking Chrisean Rock Over Jaidyn Alexis, Praises Her For Acting Foolish To Please Him

Blue has gone back and forth between his two baby mamas for some time now.

BYHayley Hynes
Blueface Explains Picking Chrisean Rock Over Jaidyn Alexis, Praises Her For Acting Foolish To Please Him

With the amount of time that Blueface spends talking trash about Chrisean Rock, many wonder if the 26-year-old has anything positive to say about his future co-parent. We’ve often heard him call the Baltimore native out for allegedly lying to him about her whereabouts and past sexual partners, as well as asking his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, to get physically violent with Rock during her pregnancy. Thankfully, the latter altercation didn’t become hands-on, though the “Stewie” rapper did apparently chase her competition away from the home she shares with Blue earlier this summer.

During his new Kickin It with Kari interview, the California native revealed what lead him to choose Rock over Alexis earlier on in their relationship. He first noted that he plans to take care of the mother of his first two children forever, simply because of how solid she’s been in his life throughout all of the ups and down. “Then I did Blue Girl’s Club, and I met Chrisean, and that was more like supposed to be strictly business for me,” Blueface recalled.

Read More: Blueface Pops Off On Baby Mama Jaidyn Alexis In The Studio

Blueface Reveals What Attracted Him to Chrisean Rock

“I was trying so hard to keep it that way, but she was coming on so strong,” the Cr*zy In Love star noted of Rock. “To me, it started being like, super appreciative. You’re willing to make a fool of yourself to show how much you appreciate me,” Blue reflected, though he admitted he didn’t like her behaviour at first because of his relationship with Jaidyn. When she “stopped appreciating” him, however, what Chrisean was offering became substantially more appealing to the “Thotiana” artist.

No matter what negative things he has to say about Chrisean Rock on camera, at the end of the day, Blueface always seems to make amends with his Zeus co-star. This past weekend, they were caught getting cozy at Jason Lee’s birthday party, just days before Rock’s due date. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Chrisean Rock & Blueface Looked Cozy At Jason Lee’s Birthday Party Last Night: Video

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.