Blueface Explains Picking Chrisean Rock Over Jaidyn Alexis, Praises Her For Acting Foolish To Please Him

With the amount of time that Blueface spends talking trash about Chrisean Rock, many wonder if the 26-year-old has anything positive to say about his future co-parent. We’ve often heard him call the Baltimore native out for allegedly lying to him about her whereabouts and past sexual partners, as well as asking his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, to get physically violent with Rock during her pregnancy. Thankfully, the latter altercation didn’t become hands-on, though the “Stewie” rapper did apparently chase her competition away from the home she shares with Blue earlier this summer.

During his new Kickin It with Kari interview, the California native revealed what lead him to choose Rock over Alexis earlier on in their relationship. He first noted that he plans to take care of the mother of his first two children forever, simply because of how solid she’s been in his life throughout all of the ups and down. “Then I did Blue Girl’s Club, and I met Chrisean, and that was more like supposed to be strictly business for me,” Blueface recalled.

Blueface Reveals What Attracted Him to Chrisean Rock

“I was trying so hard to keep it that way, but she was coming on so strong,” the Cr*zy In Love star noted of Rock. “To me, it started being like, super appreciative. You’re willing to make a fool of yourself to show how much you appreciate me,” Blue reflected, though he admitted he didn’t like her behaviour at first because of his relationship with Jaidyn. When she “stopped appreciating” him, however, what Chrisean was offering became substantially more appealing to the “Thotiana” artist.

No matter what negative things he has to say about Chrisean Rock on camera, at the end of the day, Blueface always seems to make amends with his Zeus co-star. This past weekend, they were caught getting cozy at Jason Lee’s birthday party, just days before Rock’s due date. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

