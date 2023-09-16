stabbing
- MusicNBA YoungBoy & Yaya Mayweather Seen Moments After Stabbing In Bodycam FootageIn 2020, Yaya Mayweather stabbed the mother of one of NBA YoungBoy's children, Lapattra Jacobs.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsLuenell Grateful Cardi B Didn't "Stab" Offset Amid Breakup"A b*tch got a breaking point," Luenell says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYoung Thug Back In Court As Trial ResumesYoung Thug's trial has resumed after his co-defendant was stabbed last month.By Cole Blake
- MusicCasanova Hit With Stabbing Charge, Takes Aim At The Justice SystemCasanova is "back to court on Friday."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYoung Thug's Co-Defendant Stabbed In Jail, RICO Trial Gets RecessYoung Thug's RICO trial has been delayed until Tuesday morning.By Cole Blake
- CrimeDerek Chauvin's Prison Stabber Was A Mexican Mafia Leader Turned FBI InformantJohn Turscak was serving a 30-year sentence, and had only two years left when he stabbed Chauvin 22 times.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeDerek Chauvin's Prison Attacker Charged With Attempted Murder After Stabbing Him 22 TimesReportedly, inmate John Turscak told correctional officers that he would have killed Chauvin if they hadn't intervened.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Family Stunned By Stabbing, Still Seeking AnswersDerek Chauvin's family is confused.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureDerek Chauvin's Mom Learned Of Son's Stabbing From The News, Not Prison OfficialsCarolyn Pawlenty blasted the former cop's current prison for an information leak.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDerek Chauvin In Stable State After Jail Stabbing: ReportMinnesota's Attorney General condemned acts of violence against incarcerated individuals, regardless of their crimes.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeAmari Blaze Says Mello Buckzz Stabbed Her At Halloween Party: "I Hope It Was Worth It"Mello wasn't afraid to brag about the beatdown she and her friends gave Amari, though former says the latter's injuries were all sustained through "straight hands n night."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCharli Baltimore Reveals That Lance "Un" Rivera Has Changed His Jay-Z Stabbing Story Over TimeEven though Rivera has changed his story, Charli is holding firm. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBlueface Refuses To Sntich On Man Who Allegedly Stabbed HimThe case against the man accused of stabbing Blueface has reached an impasse. By Cole Blake
- MusicAudio Of 911 Call Made After Blueface Stabbing ReleasedThe call shows the tension in the gym right after the incident.By Ben Mock