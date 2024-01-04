Luenell Grateful Cardi B Didn't "Stab" Offset Amid Breakup

As 2023 came to a close, fans saw one of the most beloved hip-hop power couples of the year go their separate ways. Cardi B announced she was single on Instagram Live in December, confirming ongoing rumors of her and Offset's split. At the time, the "Bongos" performer didn't share many details of what caused their breakup, leaving fans to speculate.

As cheating rumors ran rampant, Cardi B took aim at her former man on IG Live, blasting him for trying her when she was at her "most vulnerable." Things later appeared to take a turn in the right direction when they were spotted spending the holidays together with their kids, but Cardi made it clear that they weren't back together. She even popped off on fans speculating this, reprimanding them on Twitter Spaces.

Read More: Offset's Fight With 42 Dugg Led To Lil Baby Beef, Wack 100 Claims

Luenell On Cardi B's Outburst

Cardi B's fans don't seem to have held it against her, as breakups can be incredibly rough, particularly when children are thrown into the mix. Luenell agrees, and according to her, things could have been far uglier than an online rant. The comedian recently sat down with VladTV, sharing her thoughts on the whole debacle and coming to Cardi's defense.

"A b*tch got a breaking point," she began. "I'd rather her go on Instagram Live than stab the motherf*cker, cuz the way she sounded she could have stabbed the motherf*cker, you know?" She went on to describe how even if Cardi hadn't put her ex on blast, their drama likely would have come out eventually. "People's feelings are not to be played with, especially women in her position. You know, you've got too much to lose," she added. What do you think of Cardi B and Offset's breakup? What about Luenell's take on the drama? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Cardi B & Offset Hit Up New York City To Spend Time Together After Breakup

[Via]