Cardi B Previews New Music And Parties With Offset For New Year's

A pretty turbulent few weeks for one of rap music's definitive couples could be heading towards better places soon. It was early last month that eagle-eyed fans online realized Cardi B and her husband Offset had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Normally that's a pretty damning sign that things aren't going particularly well. But in the weeks since there's been a variety of different signs coming from the pair.

Cardi herself has been far more vocal on the matter. The rumors absolutely erupted when she went on Instagram live and described herself as single. They got even more potent when video of her taking shots at Offset publicly started to make the rounds a week later. Despite the drama, the pair spent Christmas together and remained book for the same venue on New Year's Eve. The night seems to have gone off without too much trouble as videos of the pair enjoying themselves together made the rounds online. Check out one of the clips below.

Cardi B And Offset Together For New Year's Eve

Fans aren't really sure what to make of the newest developments between Cardi and Offset. Some returned to a conspiracy theory that emerged after their Instagram unfollows were first discovered. The theory is that they were causing drama to distract people from Nicki Minaj's new album Pink Friday 2, though there's no actual evidence for this.

Not all of the attention was on Cardi's relationship though. During the night she also previewed some new music. Fans have been hoping for a new album from Cardi for years and she's teased that it could be coming in 2024. Check out the preview she shared with fans below. What do you think of Cardi B and Offset spending New Year's together despite rumors swirling about their marriage? Do you like the teaser of new music Cardi shared? Let us know in the comment section below.

