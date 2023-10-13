Cardi B Is Fed Up With Being A Landlord

Cardi B recently took to Instagram Live to air her frustrations with owning rental properties. According the "Bongos" performer, the responsibilities of being a landlord create a ton of stress for her and her husband, Offset. Cardi says that she'd take a designer bag as a gift over the headache that comes with owning a rental property any day.

“We have tenants that haven’t even paid f*cking rent for like nine months!” she explained. “Nine months! And sometimes, we be so busy and our house managers, they’ll be so busy that we like, ‘You know what? Don’t even f*cking take them to court because we just be so f*cking tired.’ Like, we don’t even have time for that because we be doing so much sh*t," she continued.

Cardi B's Rental Properties Have Her Stressed

Cardi went on, letting everyone know for future reference that she's not looking to receive any more properties as gifts. "People be like, ‘Oh, get property, get property, get property,’" she said. "Please, babe. Oh! Let’s not even talk about the Dominican Republic Airbnb that this n***a bought me. Always something! Please! I don’t want properties as a gift." She was also sure to provide viewers with an alternative gift option amid her demand. “Right now, one of the biggest things that be stressing us out is our properties,” she described. “Whether it’s home properties or investment properties. No, I love me a good f*cking Birkin.”

Though it's clear that Cardi's landlord duties have got her down, the hitmaker does have something exciting on the horizon. Yesterday, she previewed a snippet of some new music she has on the way while posing in a head-turning red gown. What do you think of Cardi B's rental properties stressing her out? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Cardi B.

