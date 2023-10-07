Cardi B And Tasha K’s Legal Battle At A Standstill

Last year, a judge awarded Cardi B nearly $4 million in her defamation lawsuit against Tasha K. Back in May, the internet personality filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and her documents unveiled her assets. It quickly became clear that the gossip blogger had no way of paying off her debt to Cardi anytime soon.

In August, Tasha K offered the rapper just a small fraction of what she owes her, $220k. She proposed this as part of a payment plan, which had to be submitted within a month of her bankruptcy filing. The "Bongos" performer turned down her offer. She stated that Tasha K had chances to take back the damaging claims she made about her, but didn't. “Defendant was given multiple opportunities to retract the false and defamatory statements and videos, but Defendant steadfastly refused to do so,” Cardi's objection filed by her lawyer reads.

Read More: Cardi B’s Team Used A TikTok Hack To Fix Her Dress In A Pinch

Cardi B And Tasha K's Case Continues

Now, new documents filed yesterday (October 6), confirm that the case continues to drag on. The paperwork lists the slew of damages and other expenses owed to Cardi by Tasha K, adding up to millions of dollars. It's unclear when the case could finally be resolved, however, it's not looking like that will happen any time soon.

Amid the ongoing case, Cardi recently took to social media to clap back at the frequent hate she continues to be a target for online. “I been trying not to disappoint my fans because I’ve been trying to be Cardi B the professional. But Belcalis the Demon, it be really close to come out," she told viewers. What do you think of Cardi B and Tasha K's legal battle continuing? Do you think that Cardi B will ever get the nearly $4 million owed to her by Tasha K? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Cardi B.

Read More: Cardi B Threatens To Bring Out “Belcalis The Demon”: “I Got Years Of Receipts”

[Via]