Tasha K Blasts Joe Budden For Siding With Cardi B & Shelving Their Interview

Tasha K jumped on Instagram Live on Saturday to lambast Joe Budden for shelving an interview they did together out of respect for Cardi B. Tasha K labeled the iconic podcast host “all bark, but no bite.” Cardi B famously sued Tasha K back in 2019 for defamation.

“I now understand why nobody fucks with Joe,” Tasha K said. “Joe is all bark, but no bite. You said you was going to do this, but then when I hear, ‘Oh, he’s gotta comb through the interview, he’s gotta make sure this and make sure that.’ I bodied each and every one of those Black men to the point that all of them said after they were done, ‘We’re winos.'”

Read More: Adam 22 Roasts Joe Budden Over Unreleased Tasha K Interview

Joe Budden & Cardi B At Hot 97 Summer Jam

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 12: Colin Kaepernick, Cardi B and Joe Budden attend 2022 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium on June 12, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

She continued: “I sat outside and I had a conversation with this Black man. I said, ‘You know what’s sad? Is that we cannot as Black media stick together for the betterment of the people.’ And he was like, ‘Black media will never do it.’ And now, he’s literally owning up to his own words.” From there, Tasha said she regrets doing the interview, while further calling out Cardi B. “I honestly regret sitting down with him and giving him that one interview that would shake social media so bad that it shook his fake ass… in that lace shirt with his belly sitting over his dick that he did exactly what the BBL told him to do, because just like every other weak-ass Black man they choose ass over bills,” she said.

Tasha K Calls Out Joe Budden

Budden's decision to cancel the Tasha K interview comes after he recently feuded with Cardi after criticizing her new song "Bongos." After Cardi took issue with his comments, Budden eventually admitted that he regretted the beef and that it "hurts my heart."

Read More: Joe Budden Addresses Cardi B Beef: “That Hurts”

[Via]