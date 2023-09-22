Joe Budden Addresses Cardi B Beef: “That Hurts”

Earlier this month, Joe Budden discussed Cardi B's new track alongside Megan Thee Stallion, "Bongos," on his podcast. He had some harsh words for the energetic offering, which managed to capture viewers' attention. "The hook is not hookin' for me," he said. "There's nothin' in it to make it stay, one. And two... this commercialized ratchet has passed, it's ghetto ratchet time. And neither one of them are ghetto ratchet on this song. We need a 'Bodak Yellow' now. This sounds like two women who can't make a song."

After fans noted how hard he seemed to go on Cardi, he clarified his comments. "Y'all know I f*ck with Cardi," he explained on a later episode of his podcast. "But I stand in what I said about the song.” Cardi then responded to the feedback, sharing that she felt as though his words went deeper than the song itself.

Joe Budden Says He "F*cks With" Cardi B

"I just feel like, it's like he has a issue with me," she explained. "And it was beyond the critique of 'Bongos.'" Cardi went on to claim that Budden gets defensive when people come at him, but sees it as fair game to go after her. Now, Budden has addressed the situation, revealing that it was hurtful to him. “Cardi is my girl, so when the headlines is, ‘Cardi B Tears Into Joe Budden’ — come on, man. That hurts. That hurts my heart," he shared.

He added that “there’s plenty of room for gray area” when there's no solid communication, and noted that he thinks some of his words were taken out of context. “And I wouldn’t have been saying that directly to Cardi because I f*ck with Cardi," he continued. "I was talking to a few of you other people, but now I have to address the Cardi sh*t.” What do you think of Joe Budden's response to his recent beef with Cardi B? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Joe Budden and Cardi B.

