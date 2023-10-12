Cardi B Has A “Freaky” Demand For Fans Ahead Of Offset’s Release

Offset's new album Set It Off is scheduled to drop at midnight, and it's safe to say that fans can't wait. The performer shared the tracklist earlier this month, revealing a slew of high-profile features. Travis Scott, Future, Latto, Young Nudy, and more make appearances on the LP. Offset's wife, Cardi B, is also featured on two tracks.

For those who don't remember, the duo unveiled "Jealousy" over the summer alongside a playful accompanying music video. Their second collab is titled "Freaky," and is sure to become a fan-favorite. Cardi B shared her excitement for the release on social media today, hyping her man up and praising him for his dedication. "Soooo emotional MY BABYYYYY ALBUM DROPPIN TONIGHT!!!!!" she explained. "He been working sooo hard and NON STOP… I’m so proud of him. He really put his heart, sweat, and tears in this."

Cardi B Tells Fans To Prepare For Her Offset Collab

Offset and Cardi B pose backstage at the Jeremy Scott show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on September 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Clearly, Cardi couldn't be more proud of Offset, with whom she shares her two children, Kulture and Wave. She took to her Instagram Story recently to build further anticipation for the release, specifically for their "Freaky" collab. Cardi shared how hard he worked on the project, describing how she thinks female fans in particular will love his tracks with Latto and Chloe Bailey, "Fine As Can Be" and "Princess Cut."

She went on to encourage them to wash up ahead of the release, claiming that there's some preparation in order before "Freaky" drops. "I'ma need y'all to go and wash ya p*ss, cuz y'all gonna be poppin' it tonight," she advised. What do you think of Cardi B's NSFW request for fans ahead of the release of Set It Off? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Offset and Cardi B.

