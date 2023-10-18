Offset Reveals How He Mended Relationship With Cardi B After Cheating

Though nowadays Offset and Cardi B are one of hip hop's most iconic power couples, things between them haven't always been perfect. During his recent appearance on Call Her Daddy, Offset opened up about mending his relationship with Cardi after cheating on her in 2017. According to him, the key to rebuilding the trust that was lost in the debacle has been communication.

“First off by like respecting her position, right?” he said of rebuilding trust with Cardi. “We’re both public figures, we’re both in the eyes of people. Stop being selfish. You’re married to this woman, be dedicated to this woman. And also, just like being more communicative about sh*t. Like, we just talk more and, because, you know, work was getting in the way, sometimes and it was like, [phew] and we would talk all the time but communication is key. If you don’t like some sh*t, tell me, and if I don’t like some sh*t, I’ll tell you. We talk and communication is key. Not communicating f*cks sh*t up.”

Offset Says "Communication Is Key"

Cardi B and rapper Offset attend the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 02, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)

Though the duo went through their fair share of hardships in the past, they appear to be doing better than ever in recent months. Last week, the former Migos performer dropped off his second solo album, Set It Off, which includes two Cardi B features. Ahead of the release, Cardi was very vocal about her support for her husband, with whom she shares two children.

"I’m so proud of him," she wrote on Twitter. "He really put his heart, sweat, and tears in this." Offset also went all out for the "Bongos" rapper's birthday earlier this month, surprising her with an extravagant display of rose petals and balloons. "You always go beyond for me," she told him. What do you think of how Offset rebuilt trust with Cardi B after cheating on her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Offset and Cardi B.

