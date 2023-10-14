Offset & Cardi B Display Their Chemistry On “Freaky”

Offset and Cardi B sound great together on this new track.

Offset and Cardi B are a hip-hop power couple that always seems to deliver. Over the years, they have come through with some great songs together. Prior to the release of his album Set It Off, the two came through with a song called "Jealousy." However, when the tracklist was revealed, fans became aware of a second Cardi B feature. This song is called is "Freaky," and it is already proving to be a fan favorite on the entire album.

Unfortunately, the track does not have a music video. When you get Offset and Cardi B on a song together, you would expect some sort of music video. Although that is probably on the horizon, fans will just have to settle for audio-only. Thankfully, the song itself is great. As you can imagine based on the song title here, the subject matter definitely matches up. However, these topics are nothing knew for the couple.

Offset & Cardi B Talk The Talk

Throughout this track, both artists give some phenomenal performances. Cardi can be heard on the hook, and she definitely does her thing. Meanwhile, Offset sounds as good as ever here. In fact, he is doing great things throughout his entire album. However, this song definitely stands out as one of the highlights. Cardi's verse also stands out as one of the best features of the project. You love to see a husband and wife duo doing great things.

Be sure to let us know what you think of this song, in the comments section below. Additionally, make sure to tell us who you thought had the best verse. We're sure there will be plenty of split opinions. Meanwhile, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world. We will continue to bring you the biggest releases from all of your favorite artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Freaky, top me off on Peachtree (Woo)
Bad bitch, you know that shit ain't rent-free (Bad)
Birkin color purple, Oprah Winfrey (Oprah)
Pop it, twerk it, baby, go up on your friend feed (Hey)

