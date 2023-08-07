Offset Explains How He Secured Jamie Lee Curtis Cameo For “Jealousy”

A few weeks ago Offset teamed up with Cardi B for a new song called “JEALOUSY.” The track played into the pairs public image and relationship drama in a funny way that may fans ate up. In the lead up to the song they teased it with a fun trailer. The clip references a famous 1988 interview between Dr. Sonya Friedman and James Brown. In their recreation Offset takes on the role of Brown and got legendary actress and scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis to take on the role of Friedman.

This morning the Migos rapper was on Good Morning America talking about the song and numerous other topics. During the interview he’s asked about how he procured Cutis’ involvement in the promotional video and his answer delighted viewers. “Jamie Lee Curtis is a real one,” Offset began. He explained how he first got in communication with the actress. “How that happened is, I DMed Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram and said, ‘Yo, I got an idea. I would love to work with you.’ So, she wrote me back so quick and she like, ‘Yeah, I got you, but you need to follow me.’”

“I mean, as a man, always being vulnerable is challenging, but sometimes you gotta be vulnerable … I don’t want to be fake.”@OffsetYRN talks to @KelleyLCarter about his new song with @iamcardib, how Jamie Lee Curtis ended up in his music video and life as a parent. pic.twitter.com/4Dz78WpCjC — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 7, 2023

Earlier this year, Curtis won her first ever Oscar for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. The film took home an astounding 7 awards of its 11 nominations including three of the four major acting awards. It also took home awards for Best Film Editing, Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture.

Last week, Offset gave an interview explaining his thoughts on many things. One of which was Billboard‘s list of the Best Rap Groups of all time. While he agreed that Outkast deserved to be number one, he also thought that Migos deserved to be higher citing their influence on contemporary hip-hop as a primary reason. During the interview he also gave some surprisingly intimate details on he and Cardi B’s sex life that had fans intrigued. What do you think of Offset’s hilarious story about reaching out to Jamie Lee Curtis? Let us know in the comment section below.

