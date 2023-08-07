Offset Explains How He Secured Jamie Lee Curtis Cameo For “Jealousy”

Turns out an Instagram follow was all it took.

BYLavender Alexandria
Offset Explains How He Secured Jamie Lee Curtis Cameo For “Jealousy”

A few weeks ago Offset teamed up with Cardi B for a new song called “JEALOUSY.” The track played into the pairs public image and relationship drama in a funny way that may fans ate up. In the lead up to the song they teased it with a fun trailer. The clip references a famous 1988 interview between Dr. Sonya Friedman and James Brown. In their recreation Offset takes on the role of Brown and got legendary actress and scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis to take on the role of Friedman.

This morning the Migos rapper was on Good Morning America talking about the song and numerous other topics. During the interview he’s asked about how he procured Cutis’ involvement in the promotional video and his answer delighted viewers. “Jamie Lee Curtis is a real one,” Offset began. He explained how he first got in communication with the actress. “How that happened is, I DMed Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram and said, ‘Yo, I got an idea. I would love to work with you.’ So, she wrote me back so quick and she like, ‘Yeah, I got you, but you need to follow me.’”

Offset Just Had To Follow Jamie Lee Curtis On Instagram

Earlier this year, Curtis won her first ever Oscar for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. The film took home an astounding 7 awards of its 11 nominations including three of the four major acting awards. It also took home awards for Best Film Editing, Original Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture.

Last week, Offset gave an interview explaining his thoughts on many things. One of which was Billboard‘s list of the Best Rap Groups of all time. While he agreed that Outkast deserved to be number one, he also thought that Migos deserved to be higher citing their influence on contemporary hip-hop as a primary reason. During the interview he also gave some surprisingly intimate details on he and Cardi B’s sex life that had fans intrigued. What do you think of Offset’s hilarious story about reaching out to Jamie Lee Curtis? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Offset And NLE Choppa Side With Kai Cenat Amid Giveaway Fallout

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.