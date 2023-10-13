Offset “Set It Off” Album Credits Revealed: Producers & Features

Offset is back with his sophomore solo album, Set It Off. The journey to the album’s release wasn’t without its hiccups. First, it was the rumored feud between Offset and the other two members of the Migos. Then, there were his issues with Quality Control in the midst of releasing “54321” and “CODE.” But the most difficult moment in the past two years was the passing of Takeoff. However, Offset continued to ensure that he kept Take’s name alive in any capacity that he could.

The release of Set It Off marks a new era in Offset’s career, one that he’s been working toward in the past two years. And evidently, the amount of time that he’s put into the record is paying off. Set It Off boasts an impressive collection of collaborators, from the producers who cheffed up the beats to the expertly curated group of features that assist Offset across the 21-song tracklist. Although Father Of 4 was met with a lukewarm response, Set It Off proves that Offset beat the sophomore album.

Offset’s New Album: Features & Producers

It does feel like Offset is reintroducing himself to the masses on Set It Off. However, the tracklist includes a number of features that only someone of his stature could pull. Cardi B, of course, appears twice – on the single “Jealousy,” and on “Freaky.” Meanwhile appearances from Travis Scott and Future come in early in the tracklist. Additionally, there’s a heavy emphasis on the homegrown ATL talent with appearances from Mango Foo, Young Nudy, and Latto.

On the production side, Offset boasts a few credits himself. However, he gets some assistance from all-star producers like Tay Keith, Vinylz, Boi-1da, Metro Boomin, ChaseTheMoney, Southside, and more. Check out the full tracklist below via HHNM and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Set It Off Credits

1. ON THE RIVER

Prod. by Southside

2. SAY MY GRACE Ft. Travis Scott

Prod. by FNZ, Maneesh, Offset and Vinylz

3. WORTH IT Ft. Don Toliver

Prod. by ChaseTheMoney and Heavy Mellow

4. BROAD DAY Ft. Future

Prod. by Daoud and Nick Papz

5. FAN

Prod. by Aaron Bow, FNZ, Teddy Walton, Thank You Fizzle and Thurdi

6. FREAKY Ft. Cardi B

Prod. by Tay Keith

7. HOP OUT THE VAN

Prod. by OZ

8. DON’T YOU LIE

Prod. by Bobby Raps, Southside, TooDope!, Offset and Ojivolta

9. I’M ON

Prod. by Boi-1da and Peter Risk

10. BIG DAWG

Prod. by OZ

11. NIGHT VISION

Prod. by Metro Boomin

12. SKYAMI Ft. Mango Foo

Prod. by Boi-1da

13. DISSOLVE

Prod. by Dez Wright and Offset

14. FINE AS CAN BE Ft. Latto

Prod. by Kutta Beats

15. BUSS MY WATCH

Prod. by Wheezy

16. DOPE BOY Ft. Young Nudy

Prod. by Nik D, Oscar Zulu and OZ

17. PRINCESS CUT Ft. Chloe

Prod. by BBP

18. JEALOUSY Ft. Cardi B

Prod. by OZ, Boi-1da and Jahaan Sweet

19. BLAME IT ON SET

Prod. by Fierce, The Loud Pack, Boi-1da and COLEMAN

20. UPSIDE DOWN

Prod. by Don Mills, Offset and Ojivolta

21. HEALTHY

Prod. by Don Mills, Offset and Ojivolta