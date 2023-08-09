Offset Calls Off Lawsuit With Quality Control

Offset and Quality Control, the label that has supported him, as well as his group Migos, have politely agreed to move on. The 32-year-old rapper filed a lawsuit over a year ago against the Atlanta-based music label over his solo music. According to TMZ, the documents laid out that Offset’s claim was that the label was attempting to take full control of his own music and they were not being upfront about the contract they agreed to. Furthermore, it appears a settlement will be the result of all of this. The lawsuit was dismissed on August 8.

Lately, Offset has been releasing songs under Motown, which is a subsidiary of Quality Control. Even though things are mostly in the clear, people who are tight with Offset have said that the hitmaker will not be re-joining the label as a solo artist. That is why singles, such as “Jealousy”, featuring his spouse, Cardi B are in partnership with Motown. Moreover, the altercations between his fellow member, Quavo, have subsided and they are repairing their relationship.

Should Offset and Quavo Make Music Again?

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 05: Cardi B and Offset attends the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Now that both have moved on is there any indication of new music? At the moment, it does not seem like a realistic goal. However, Quavo’s Rocket Power is slated to drop on August 18. It is a tribute to the late, great third of the trio, Takeoff. There could be a Offset feature, but we will have to wait and see.

