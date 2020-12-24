quality control music
- MusicOffset Calls Off Lawsuit With Quality ControlThe year-long battle is finally over. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicOffset Blasts Quality Control Music On TwitterThe Migos icon also lamented the loss of Takeoff, and with both obstacles considered, he took to Twitter to keep expressing frustration.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentGloss Up Details The Female Rap Scene In Memphis & “Don’t Play With Me” For “On The Come Up”Quality Control artist Gloss Up introduces herself for HotNewHipHop's "On The Come Up."By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureQC's Coach K Pays Tribute To Takeoff: "I Am Truly Heartbroken"Quality Control Music's co-founder shared memories of the beloved, fallen rapper. By Erika Marie
- MusicJeezy On Former Issues With Coach K: "Communication Is Key"Jeezy reflected on his relationship with Coach K during his recent appearance on "Drink Champs."By Cole Blake
- ReviewsLil Baby "It's Only Me" Album ReviewBeing the people’s champ is hard work, but on It’s Only Me, Lil Baby holds firm to that title with ease.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicQuavo Raps If It Weren't For Him, "It Probably Wouldn't Be QC"While previewing bars from "Only Built For Infinity Links," the rapper said you can't let "ego" or "money" divide the team.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Defends Offset Amid Controversy With Quality Control MusicOffset is suing QCM and Pierre Thomas reacted on social media, but Cardi is saying "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."By Erika Marie
- MusicJ.I.D Reveals He Nearly Signed To Quality Control Music Before DreamvilleWhich label do you think is a better fit for the emcee?By Erika Marie
- CrimeBankroll Freddie Arrested On Multiple Charges: ReportThe QC artist is facing numerous offenses.By Lawrencia Grose
- CrimeQuality Control Music Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh Murdered In Miami: ReportQCM CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas confirmed the rapper's death and reports state there were two young children in the car with him.By Erika Marie
- SportsQuality Control Sports Launches New Full-Service Basketball DivisionThe Atlanta-based record label is venturing onto the hardwood. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicPee Thomas Hosts Star-Studded Birthday Bash: Diddy, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, City GirlsEveryone got themselves glammed up and put on their best iced-out jewelry for the flashy event.By Erika Marie
- MusicBankroll Freddie Reportedly Shot & In Stable ConditionThe Quality Control Music artist is reportedly in stable condition after being shot By Madusa S.
- NewsLakeyah Links Up With Gucci Mane On "Poppin"Lakeyah’s new album “In Due Time” dropped on Friday. By hnhh
- MusicQuality Control's Duke Deuce Airs Out Mario Judah On InstagramThe rapper is calling Mario Judah out for failing to deliver a verse. By Madusa S.