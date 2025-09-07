Quality Control CEO P & Ralo Respond To Young Thug's Snitching Allegations

During Young Thug's interview with Big Bank of Perspektives With Bank, he suggested that Ralo and Quality Control CEO Pierre "P" Thomas were going to cooperate with prosecutors on different occasions. He claimed that Ralo was going to take the stand against Thug and YFN Lucci. Thug also stated that Ralo lacked direct knowledge of the feud between YSL and those connected to Lucci, as Ralo would have been in jail while that took place.

Thug also said that despite that, he had no issues with Ralo. He told Big Bank about apparent phone calls he had with Ralo while he was locked up, saying that he told Ralo that he was praying for him. Now, Ralo has addressed the claims made against him in a new clip posted to his Instagram.

"You went on an interview, lying and crying, I ain't did nothing to none of you n****s," Ralo said in a video caught by Akademiks. He questioned how he could tell the feds about stuff that happened in the future back in June 2018, saying that Thug had no paperwork confirming any of the stories he was telling. "Paperwork is law in the streets," Ralo also said. "Either you're hating, or you're being misled."

In the caption, he also demanded that Thug produce receipts pertaining to anything he claimed took place during the interview.

Young Thug Interview

As for P, he also took to Instagram to address the snitching claims levied against him. Accompanied by an AI-generated image of a rat with Young Thug's face on it, he said that he would not respond to the interview just yet. "I'm gone wait until I do the QC documentary and get 20 to 30 million for my point of view. That's the difference between me and you. #businessmindset," he posted to his story.