Mariah The Scientist Appears To Address Young Thug's Cheating Apology In Instagram Story

In a new jail call clip that surfaced online this week, Young Thug admitted to cheating on girlfriend Mariah The Scientist just a few days before his 2022 arrest. Shortly after this audio clip leaked, Thug took to X/Twitter to apologize to his partner and ask folks to leave her out of the drama, as she has nothing to do with it.

"My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through," Young Thug penned to Mariah The Scientist. "U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work. U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace."

Mariah has seemingly responded to the apology with a couple of Instagram Stories documented by Hollywood Unlocked. She posted her own song lyrics, from the track "Rainy Days" on her newest album. "Tell me 'Love and hatred doesn't coexist,' surely I'll reply 'That's what resentment is,'" she says in one part. She also pointed to the section of the song where she calls herself "naive, not ignorant" and that she prays "for love instead of common sense."

Young Thug Mariah The Scientist Relationship

It is unclear what that means for the future of their relationship, but it certainly does not read as the most favorable potential omen. Mariah and Thug's relationship has already faced plenty of scrutiny in the past, and a blatant admission of cheating is an unfortunate next step.