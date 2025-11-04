Young Thug Trolled For Having His Tongue Out In Latest IG Post

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 26: Young Thug performs onstage during ComplexCon 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Complex)
Mariah The Scientist ended up commenting on the post, joking that she's the only one who should've seen Young Thug's post.

Young Thug is catching tons of jokes on social media for his latest Instagram post, in which he shared several selfies of himself with his tongue out. In the pictures and video, Thug rocked a tight black t-shirt and black pants.

When The Shade Room shared the posts on Instagram, fans had plenty of jokes in the comments section. "Is he wearing shape wear? His stomach looks much flatter…." one user asked. Another added: "Mariah, you will pay for your crimes for sure. This is disgusting." Mariah The Scientist ended up responding to the posts, commenting, "Don’t nobody need to be seeing this but me."

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Relationship

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist appear to be on good terms despite Thug admitting to being unfaithful to her in jail calls that surfaced online in September. Amidst that drama, he issued an apology on X (formerly Twitter).

“My baby I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put u through. U deserved better from me. Thank you for everything and I will do anything to make this work,” he wrote at the time. “U showed me what love is and I hope I haven’t lost u forever… everybody leave her out of this please she’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace”

He also reflected on their relationship on his song, "Miss My Dogs." On the track, which also references Drake, Lil Baby, and more, he raps: "F*ck a jail call, I was playin', I'll never trade you / You was encouragin' me on my bad days / You pick the kids up, despite me being away / That's why every day you wake up, I'm tryna make you happy / I'm sorry for being a part of these hoes laughin' at you / I'm sorry for takin' you from who had you."

